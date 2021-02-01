UBS Group Begins Coverage on Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Omeros in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

OMER opened at $19.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. Omeros has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $189,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Omeros by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Omeros by 4,965.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Omeros by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Omeros by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Omeros by 13.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

