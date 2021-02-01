Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.38.

NYSE XEC opened at $42.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

In other news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 302.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 32,090 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the third quarter worth $230,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 197,678 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the third quarter worth $2,287,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

