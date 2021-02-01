HC Wainwright Boosts Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Price Target to $81.00

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TARO. TheStreet upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $74.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average is $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.92. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $81.95.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 537,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 341,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.