Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Raymond James

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s current price.

AX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of AX stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 392,996 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Axos Financial by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,693,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

