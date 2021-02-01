Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Realty Income by 1,879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 468,352 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 487,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,587,000 after acquiring an additional 302,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,250,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,206,000 after acquiring an additional 244,870 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 367,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after acquiring an additional 242,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,128,000 after acquiring an additional 194,972 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $59.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.96. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

