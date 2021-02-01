Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,400 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 412,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUUIF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC cut Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

SUUIF opened at $9.51 on Monday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

