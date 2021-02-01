Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Short Interest Update

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Investec Group stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. Investec Group has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

