Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 253,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $262.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 3,062.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 107,421 shares during the period.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

