Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) (LON:DGOC) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.40

Shares of Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) (LON:DGOC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 118.40 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 118.35 ($1.55), with a volume of 552275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.20 ($1.51).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60. The firm has a market cap of £834.70 million and a PE ratio of 13.79.

In other Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) news, insider Melanie Little bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £22,800 ($29,788.35).

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in approximately 8 million acres located in Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

