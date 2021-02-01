NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NCR.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NCR from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

NCR opened at $33.36 on Friday. NCR has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NCR by 2,203.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,235,000 after buying an additional 1,997,628 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the third quarter worth $31,068,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in NCR by 57.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,375,000 after buying an additional 1,352,741 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in NCR by 543.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 583,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NCR during the third quarter worth $11,079,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

