Zacks: Analysts Expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Post -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will report earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.96). MacroGenics posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MacroGenics.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MacroGenics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in MacroGenics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MacroGenics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $20.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33.
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.
