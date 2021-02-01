Montecito Bank & Trust Takes Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,806,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,453,000 after purchasing an additional 605,118 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,391,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,273,000 after purchasing an additional 485,294 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6,026.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 437,636 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,835,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 211,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $48.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.