Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $43.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

