Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Dropbox posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of DBX opened at $22.63 on Monday. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 119.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $36,199.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $233,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,911 shares of company stock worth $940,024. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Dropbox by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in Dropbox by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 83,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

