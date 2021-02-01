Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 845 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,766 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in HP were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in HP by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in HP by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 592,459 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in HP by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $604,056.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

