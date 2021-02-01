$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Weibo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.81. Weibo posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weibo will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

WB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. CLSA lifted their target price on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. China Renaissance Securities reduced their target price on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.

WB stock opened at $45.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $54.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 82.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 178,754 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Weibo by 239.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 55,687 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Weibo by 5.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

