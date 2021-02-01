Prometeus (PROM) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.82 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Prometeus has traded up 37.7% against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for $3.23 or 0.00009451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $19.74 million and $1.82 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00064955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.07 or 0.00852956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00051669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.60 or 0.04391498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00032221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00019585 BTC.

About Prometeus

PROM is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

