Conning Inc. Acquires Shares of 652 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 652 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11,600.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $379.74 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 134.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $428.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,090. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.84.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

