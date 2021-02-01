Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Cowen

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.
Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $67.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $96.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,576,000 after purchasing an additional 513,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
