Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Cowen

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $67.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $96.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,576,000 after purchasing an additional 513,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

