CCUniverse (UVU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $3,412.22 and $26.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CCUniverse Token Profile

UVU is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

