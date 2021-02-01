MAP Protocol Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and approximately $117,681.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00142255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00263723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00066841 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00037858 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

