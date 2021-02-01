PGGM Investments Purchases 118,393 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

PGGM Investments raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 140.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,393 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $33,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Zoetis by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Zoetis by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,427 shares of company stock worth $18,051,409. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $154.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.