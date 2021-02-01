American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $273,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Shares of T opened at $28.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

