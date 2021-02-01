Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,414,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after acquiring an additional 129,474 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,951,000 after acquiring an additional 157,637 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortinet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 46,807 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $144.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.66 and a 200 day moving average of $129.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $155.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,070,804. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

