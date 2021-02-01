$952.24 Million in Sales Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report sales of $952.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $948.63 million and the highest is $956.30 million. Synopsys posted sales of $834.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $255.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $280.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.68.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Synopsys by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 15,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

