Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.8% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 75,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 539,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $128.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

