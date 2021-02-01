Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 560 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.6% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,861,000 after purchasing an additional 810,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after buying an additional 799,059 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 179.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,486,000 after buying an additional 713,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,885,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,975,000 after acquiring an additional 494,942 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $128.21 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.30 and a 200 day moving average of $136.93. The firm has a market cap of $315.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.