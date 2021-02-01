Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $89.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.