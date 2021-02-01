Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 31,476 Shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,476 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period.

Get GraniteShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of BAR stock opened at $18.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $20.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.