Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 535.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 273,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,962,000 after buying an additional 230,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,593,000 after buying an additional 223,033 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,489,811,000 after buying an additional 221,840 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,966,000 after buying an additional 141,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 237,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,989,000 after buying an additional 121,065 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD opened at $201.57 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.84 and its 200-day moving average is $195.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $309,831.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,856,481.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,520 shares of company stock worth $4,982,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.