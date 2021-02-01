Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 751 Shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 144.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,949 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 1,871.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after buying an additional 2,814,003 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Apache by 42.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 710,650 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apache by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 118,767 shares during the period. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apache by 0.4% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,629,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

APA opened at $14.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APA. Raymond James raised shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.