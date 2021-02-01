Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,295,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,599,000. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,159,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,291,000 after purchasing an additional 165,029 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 171,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 78,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $92.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.53. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $96.42.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

