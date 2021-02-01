Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $450.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $183.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $439.14 and its 200-day moving average is $377.76. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $470.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

