Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after buying an additional 500,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 373,350 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,232,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 718,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,858,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,535,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $72.58.

