Community Bank N.A. Purchases Shares of 12,545 iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USHY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,310.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS USHY opened at $41.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.