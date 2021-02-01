Community Bank N.A. Purchases 400 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,844 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,552,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,883,000 after buying an additional 372,479 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,259,000 after acquiring an additional 840,785 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,249,000 after purchasing an additional 105,550 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,996,000 after buying an additional 204,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,888,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,140,000 after buying an additional 315,102 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

NYSE:TD opened at $56.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $59.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6114 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.