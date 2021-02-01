3,640 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Matson in the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Matson in the third quarter worth $290,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 28,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $1,557,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,993 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $162,310.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,280.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,791 shares of company stock worth $3,248,152 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stephens raised shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Matson stock opened at $59.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.71. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $645.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

