2,075 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.8% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $102.58 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.