Community Bank N.A. Boosts Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 52.8% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,376,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,917,000 after buying an additional 475,501 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Sempra Energy by 682.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 526,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,540,000 after buying an additional 459,380 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Sempra Energy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,985,000 after buying an additional 315,774 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in Sempra Energy by 25.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after buying an additional 300,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

SRE stock opened at $123.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.68. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

