Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.02–0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $104-105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.83 million.Pluralsight also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.13–0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Pluralsight from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays downgraded Pluralsight from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Pluralsight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of PS opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.29. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 263,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. Insiders have sold a total of 45,019 shares of company stock valued at $901,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

