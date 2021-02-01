Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.77.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $286.61 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

