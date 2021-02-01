Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s current price.

VRNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.65.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $176.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.32 and its 200-day moving average is $129.97. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $189.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,652,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $937,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,902,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,679,949. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 67.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.