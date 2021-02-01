BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 204.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Honda Motor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Honda Motor by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $26.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $30.21.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $34.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

