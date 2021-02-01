Truadvice LLC Invests $409,000 in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Separately, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $322,000.

NYSEARCA AWAY opened at $25.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $27.74.

