Truadvice LLC Buys 837 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 596,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,616,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $2,888,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $5,742,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,771,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,782 shares of company stock worth $18,542,799. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $130.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.