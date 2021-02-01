BTC Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,814 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $119.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.54 and a 200 day moving average of $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

