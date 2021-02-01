Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

NYSE:CCI opened at $159.26 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.15.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

