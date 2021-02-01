75 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.48.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,367 shares of company stock valued at $30,488,201 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $543.16 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $566.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $537.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.45. The company has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 153.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

