dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the December 31st total of 230,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DYFSF opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. dynaCERT has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.93.

dynaCERT Company Profile

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

