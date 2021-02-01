Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Capgemini stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CGEMY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Capgemini from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Capgemini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

